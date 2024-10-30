TD Cowen Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,602,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,602,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,056. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 353,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.