TD Cowen Raises Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $50.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Bread Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

