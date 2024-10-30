TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

