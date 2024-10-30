Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

