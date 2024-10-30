Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,755,000 after buying an additional 369,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.