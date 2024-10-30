Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $113.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

