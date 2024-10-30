Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 557.5% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 817,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $213,833,000 after buying an additional 93,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

