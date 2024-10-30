The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.96 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

