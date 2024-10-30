The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 86,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

