Tigress Financial Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $244.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

