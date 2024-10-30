Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

