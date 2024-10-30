Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $186.06 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.