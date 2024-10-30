TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

