Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,475,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,375,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trex by 19.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,137,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,438,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

