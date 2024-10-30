Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,475,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,375,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,137,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,438,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

