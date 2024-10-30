Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.