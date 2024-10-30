TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.970 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.67 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEC opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

