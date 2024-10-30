U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

