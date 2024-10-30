Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UCTT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of UCTT opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

