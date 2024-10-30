United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $812.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.44 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $776.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

