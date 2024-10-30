United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 140,617.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,653 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock worth $36,767,286. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $377.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

