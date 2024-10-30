Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Upland Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

