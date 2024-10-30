Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP R Andrew Massey Sells 3,977 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.05 and a twelve month high of $330.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 47,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

