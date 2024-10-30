Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

