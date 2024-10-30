Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $252.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

