Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$102.00 and last traded at C$101.99. Approximately 2,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.69.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.