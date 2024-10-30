Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $241,252.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after buying an additional 351,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,346,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 908,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,583.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

