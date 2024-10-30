Videndum’s (VID) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Videndum Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Videndum stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.90 million, a P/E ratio of -639.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.50 ($4.70).

Insider Activity

In other Videndum news, insider Stephen C. Harris bought 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058.54 ($64,918.35). 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

