Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Viking Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $58,008,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 282.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,315,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 971,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

