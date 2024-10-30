Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

VSTO stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.69 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 410,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

