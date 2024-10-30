Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

