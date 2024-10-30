Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.42. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

