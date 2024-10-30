Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.