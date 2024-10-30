Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.7 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,108.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.76. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,108.90.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

