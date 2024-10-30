Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 380 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.02 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.19 and a 200-day moving average of $545.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

