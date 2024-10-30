Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,426 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

