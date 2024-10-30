Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,103,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 74,638 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.30 and a 12 month high of $210.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

