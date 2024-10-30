Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDMO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of IDMO opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

