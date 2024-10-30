Wedbush Comments on Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TPH opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Burr Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.