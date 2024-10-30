Wedbush Estimates Starbucks’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

