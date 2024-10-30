Wedbush Has Weak Estimate for Genuine Parts FY2024 Earnings

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

GPC opened at $117.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 707.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

