Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BankUnited Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

BKU stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

