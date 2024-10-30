Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for ARE Earnings

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $111.65 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

