Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for EastGroup Properties

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $174.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $155.23 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.