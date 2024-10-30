Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CAKE

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $5,149,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.