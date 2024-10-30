Wells Fargo & Company Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 82.7% during the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

