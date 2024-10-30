Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 203.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Westlake by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Westlake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.92.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

