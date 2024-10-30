What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Rogers FY2024 Earnings?

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rogers in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NYSE ROG opened at $103.62 on Monday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,926.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 629.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

