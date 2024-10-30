What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:CNR FY2024 Earnings?

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$153.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$145.68 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$157.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In other news, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

