What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Pegasystems FY2024 Earnings?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $80,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,818.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $80,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,818.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,018. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

